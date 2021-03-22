Covid-19 cases in Iran surpass 1.8 mn

The pandemic has so far claimed 61,797 lives in Iran, up by 73 in the past 24 hours, said Sima Sadat Lari, the spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, during her daily briefing on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

More than 1,543,100 people have recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals, while 3,858 remained in intensive care units, Lari said.

So far, over 12.1 million tests for the virus have been carried out across the country, the spokeswoman added.

--IANS

int/