  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Covid-19 cases increase to 528,380 in Myanmar

Covid-19 cases increase to 528,380 in Myanmar

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Dec 21st, 2021, 01:21:19hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Yangon, Dec 21 (IANS) The number of Covid-19 cases has increased to 528,380 in Myanmar after 127 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Monday.

With six new deaths, the death toll has risen to 19,226 on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the release.

A total of 505,761 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 5.9 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far.

Myanmar detected its first two Covid-19 positive cases on March 23 last year.

--IANS

int/shs

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features