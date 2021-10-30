Covid-19 cases rise to 499,321 in Myanmar

Yangon, Oct 31 (IANS) The number of Covid-19 cases has risen to 4,99,321 in Myanmar after 716 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Saturday.

The daily test positivity rate was registered at 3.82 per cent on Saturday and over 4.84 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far, the release said.