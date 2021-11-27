  1. Sify.com
Covid-19 cases rise to 521,211 in Myanmar

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sun, Nov 28th, 2021, 02:41:20hrs
Yangon, Nov 28 (IANS) The number of Covid-19 cases has risen to 521,211 in Myanmar after 505 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health.

With 12 new deaths, the overall death toll in the country has increased to 19,079, the release said on Saturday.

A total of 495,408 patients had been discharged from hospitals and over 5.5 million samples had been tested for Covid-19 as of Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Myanmar detected its first two Covid-19 cases on March 23, 2020.

--IANS

int/khz/

