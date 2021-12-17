Covid-19 cases rise to 527,714 in Myanmar

Yangon, Dec 17 (IANS) The number of Covid-19 cases has risen to 527,714 in Myanmar after 211 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health.
With four new deaths, the death toll has reached 19,201 on Thursday, the release said on Thursday.
A total of 504,482 patients have been discharged from hospitals, and over 5.85 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far, Xinhua news agency reported.
Myanmar detected its first two Covid-19 positive cases on March 23, 2020.
--IANS
int/khz/