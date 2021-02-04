COVID-19 effect: Prince Harry's Invictus Games postponed to 2022

Washington [US], February 4 (ANI): The ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has wreaked havoc worldwide, has also put a halt to almost everything. The latest to face the brunt of the health crisis is Prince Harry's Invictus Games.



As per People magazine, the Duke of Sussex has announced that his Invictus Games have been postponed once again due to the ongoing pandemic.

The annual competition was set to take place in the Netherlands last spring but was postponed due to the deadly virus. It was due to take place this year from May 29 to June 5. However, the Invictus Games will now kick off in the Hague, Netherlands, in Spring 2022.

The Duke of Sussex, who started the event for wounded and veteran servicemen and women in 2014, made the announcement in a video alongside some of his friends from around the world, including Invictus Games veterans JJ Chalmers, Dave Henson, former US captain Will Reynolds and David Wiseman.

Harry and his friends said in the video posted on Instagram, "To the key workers on the frontlines in the battle against the pandemic, we are with you. And when the world is ready, we will compete with all we have, with all we are."

Last February, singer Jon Bon Jovi joined the Duke of Sussex in London as the singer led a special recording of an Invictus Games song to promote the event. It was during the Invictus Games in 2017 that Harry and his wife Meghan Markle made their debut as a couple in Toronto. (ANI)

