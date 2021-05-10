COVID-19: Huma Qureshi to set up hospital facility with 100 beds along with oxygen plant in Delhi

The 'Badlapur' actor took to her Instagram to inform about her new initiative by posting a video about the same.Alongside the video, she wrote, "I've joined hands with @savethechildren_india to help Delhi fight the pandemic. They need our help now more than ever."Huma further detailed the initiative by stating that this drive will be working towards building a temporary hospital facility in the national capital that will have 100 beds along with an oxygen plant.The project also aims to provide medical kits to patients for treatment at home that will include consultation with a doctor and psychosocial therapist to ensure that the patient makes a full recovery.Urging her fans to donate to the initiative, Huma wrote, "Take the pledge with me, help breath life back into Delhi."The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising.Many Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, and others have come forward to contribute in order to help aid people crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.Amid the surge in cases, many stars like Katrina Kaif, Taapsee Pannu, Alia Bhatt, Mira Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, among others have been using social media to amplify the voices of those in need.Earlier, Yash Raj Films also stepped forward and pledged to vaccinate the daily workers of the entire Hindi film industry. YRF also launched the 'Saathi' initiative to provide financial support to all the daily wage workers in Bollywood.Meanwhile, on the work front, Huma Qureshi will be soon making her Hollywood debut with the upcoming Zack Snyder's thriller movie 'Army of the Dead'. Apart from that, she also has Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bell Bottom' in the pipeline. (ANI)