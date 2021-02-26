Covid-19 tally spikes in Goa; 100 cases reported

Panaji, Feb 26 (IANS) For the first time in nearly three months, the daily infection count of Covid-19 cases reached three figures, with 100 cases reported in the state on Friday taking the total tally to 54,871, the data released by the state Health Ministry said.

Over the last two months, Goa had been reporting an average of between 30 to 50 Covid-19 cases everyday. However, there has been a visible increase in the number of daily infections over the last three days with 71, 52, 57 cases reported on February 25, 24 and 23, respectively.