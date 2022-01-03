Covid-19 vaccination begins for teenagers in Gurugram

Tamanna Dhingra, a class X student of DAV Sector-49 of Gurugram who got her first Covaxin jab, told IANS: "Now that I have got my first dose of vaccination, I can focus on my studies without any fear. Even my parents will not hesitate much in sending me to school."

Gurugram, Jan 3 (IANS) The Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers between 15 to 18 years of age began in Gurugram on Monday.

Meanwhile, Dr MP Singh, the nodal officer and deputy civil surgeon of the vaccination campaign in the district, said that on Monday, 100 slots will be available at 38 health centres through online and offline medium. A total of 39 government and private schools have also been set up as vaccination centres, while vaccination facility will also be available in 10 private hospitals.

"The vaccine process to fight the Corona pandemic has been started in Gurugram. At all the above places, 50 slots have been made available online and as many slots offline for the first dose of Covaxin," Singh told IANS.

"I had booked my slot through the Cowin app within a second. It was my first experience and I was very excited that after getting the vaccine one can feel safe, now I will focus on my studies without any fear," Sonia, a student at a government school said.

Civil Surgeon Dr Virender Yadav appealed to the district residents as the teenager vaccination process has been started from Monday.

"The enthusiasm with which all the residents have made the vaccination campaign above 18 years of age a success, is commendable. Similarly, this campaign started for teenagers should also help in reaching the pinnacle of success," Yadav told IANS.

