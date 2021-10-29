Covid-19 vaccination offers higher protection than previous infection: US CDC study

The new study, published on Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), examined more than 7,000 people across nine states who were hospitalized with Covid-19-like illness, Xinhua news agency reported.

Washington, Oct 30 (IANS) A new study published found that people were over 5 times more likely to have Covid-19 if they were unvaccinated and had a prior infection.

The CDC found that those who were unvaccinated and had a recent infection were 5 times more likely to have Covid-19 than those who were recently fully vaccinated and did not have a prior infection.

The data demonstrates that vaccination can provide a higher, more robust, and more consistent level of immunity to protect people from hospitalization for Covid-19 than infection alone for at least 6 months, said the CDC.

"We now have additional evidence that reaffirms the importance of Covid-19 vaccines, even if you have had prior infection. This study adds more to the body of knowledge demonstrating the protection of vaccines against severe disease from Covid-19," said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

