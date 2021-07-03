Covid: 497 recoveries, 338 new cases, 2 deaths in J&K

Officials said 497 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery today, 338 new cases, 100 from Jammu division and 238 from Kashmir division were reported.

Srinagar, July 3 (IANS) Recoveries outnumbered new cases in J&K on Saturday as 497 patients recovered while 338 new Covid cases and 2 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.

Two deaths occurred during the last 24 hours, one each in Jammu and Kashmir divisions as the total number of people killed by coronavirus in J&K rose to 4,335.

So far, 316,629 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 308,246 have recovered.

The number of active cases is 4,048 out of which 1,754 are from Jammu division and 2,294 are from Kashmir division.

