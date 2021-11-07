Covid cases continue to surge in J&K

Srinagar, Nov 7 (IANS) The daily Covid tally continued to increase in J&K on Sunday as 165 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said that nine cases were from the Jammu division and 156 from the Kashmir division.

Srinagar Chest Diseases Hospital Superintendent, Dr Naveed Nazir, tweeted: "#NEW | Number of COVID19 cases and hospital admissions increasing from last few days as compared to previous months, there is possibility of new Delta variant strain in Kashmir valley, however, no case has been confirmed yet, i request people to follow Covid-19 appropriate behavior and get vaccinated".