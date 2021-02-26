Covid cases resurge in Gujarat, daily tally rises to 460

Gandhinagar, Feb 27 (IANS) Gujarat is once again seeing a rise in the number of coronavirus cases with 460 cases recorded on Friday, taking its cumulative tally to 2,69,031.

In February, the state has recorded 7,491 cases at a daily average of 288.

A total of 315 patients were discharged, taking the total to 2,62,487, while there are 2,136 active cases.