Covid concern grows in J&K with 174 new cases, 4 deaths

Srinagar, Nov 26 (IANS) Four Covid deaths and 174 new cases were reported from J&K on Friday as officials have heightened vigil against violators of protocols.

An official bulletin said that the new cases comprised 43 from the Jammu division and 131 from the Kashmir division.

Four deaths were reported - one from the Jammu division and three from the Kashmir division, taking the total number of people killed by the pandemic to 4,470.