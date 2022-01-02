Covid concerns force Silambarasan to postpone success meet for fans

Chennai, Jan 2 (IANS) A sudden spurt in the number of cases of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus in the country has forced actor Silambarasan to postpone a success meet he had planned to hold for fans.

Silambarasan better known as Simbu had planned to celebrate the success of his latest film 'Maanaadu' with fans on January 6. However, with the numbers of those being infected by the Omicron variant fast rising in the country, the meet has now been postponed.