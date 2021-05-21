Covid containment zones drop to 107 in Gurugram

According to a revised order on containment zones issued by the Gurugram administration on Friday, 107 areas under 21 health centres in the district are marked as containment zones now.

Gurugram, May 21 (IANS) Following a dip in the number of Covid-19 cases in Gurugram, the number of containment zones in the district has come down from 165 on May 13 to 107 now.

The health officials said that the number of containment zones is likely to come down further as the district is witnessing a drop in new cases.

The recovery rate in Gurugram is steadily improving and presently stands at 91.89 per cent, compared to the previous figures of 87 per cent reported in the past two weeks.

The officials said that to combat the pandemic, 164 teams of the health department are working in a planned manner in seven high-risk urban and rural areas of the district.

Gurugram reported 623 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the district's overall tally to 1,77,813, while seven deaths in the last 24 hours mounted its death toll to 740. The active caseload in Gurugram presently stands at 10,287.

