Covid created a huge strain on India's medical infrastructure, says Twinkle Khanna

On Wednesday, she took to her Instagram account to thank everyone for helping her to arrange oxygen concentrators for the needy, expressing how Covid created a huge strain on India's medical infrastructure."This could not have been done without all your support. COVID19 created a huge strain on India's medical infrastructure. We began the HELP INDIA BREATHE campaign to provide oxygen concentrators and medical supplies to help hospitals and covid care centres. We quickly mobilised Oxygen Concentrators for Hospitals in such areas as Damoh, M.P, Ganjam, Odisha, Manali in Himachal Pradesh and Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu," she wrote.Twinkle also updated her followers about her plans of making oxygen concentrators reach Maheshwar, Indore, Ahmednagar, Raigad, Shahpur, Vellore, Sivagangai and Pudukottai with the help of Daivik Foundation and ANNADA, a non profit organisation."Many more OC units are on their way to Maheshwar, Indore, Ahmednagar, Raigad, Shahpur, Vellore, Sivagangai and Pudukottai. A big thank you from all of us @annada_outreach @daivikfoundation," she added.A few days ago, Twinkle even shared that her fundraiser reached the mark of Rs. 1 crore to 'get oxygen concentrators to Indian hospitals'."Thank you! With you help, we have reached our goal - to raise Rs 1 crore to get oxygen concentrators to Indian hospitals," she had posted. (ANI)