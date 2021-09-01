Covid death toll crosses 8K in Odisha

As per the data shared by the state health department, the highest deaths of 19 persons were confirmed from Khordha district, followed by six each from Keonjhar and Jagatsinghpur and five each from Puri and Cuttack districts.

Bhubaneswar, Sep 1 (IANS) With 53 more persons dying of Covid-19, the total deaths due to the coronavirus has crossed 8,000 mark in Odisha, the health department said on Wednesday. Now, the Covid death toll in the state stands at 8,022.

Similarly, the government has said that another four persons died due to Covid-19 in Jajpur, two in Kendrapara and one each from Nayagarh, Nabarangpur, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Bolangir and Angul districts.

"This list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19," the department said in a tweet.

The State has also reported fresh 719 Covid cases, of which 125 are below 18 years of age. Now, the total Covid-19 positive cases in Odisha surged to 10,08,469. As 9,93,235 persons have recovered from the disease, the positive cases stood at 7,159.

Meanwhile, the new guidelines issued by the state government have come to effect from Wednesday morning 6 a.m. Now the shops and commercial establishments can remain open till 10 p.m. and there will be no weekend shutdown in any part of the State.

--IANS

bbm/skp/