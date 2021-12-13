Covid-infected woman escapes from Noida hospital, returns hours later

An NRI woman living in Noida's Sector-137 had arrived here from Singapore with her four-year-old child. The Rapid Action Team brought the woman to the hospital located in Sector-39 on Sunday after she reported Covid-like symptoms and was detected positive for the infection.

New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) An NRI woman infected with coronavirus infection ran away from a Covid-dedicated hospital in Noida district of Uttar Pradesh. However, after five hours of search, the Noida police brought her back to the hospital.

"A woman with her four-year old child came to the hospital for Covid testing and was found positive for the infection. But she ran away from the hospital on Sunday night. However, she made the excuse of buying milk for her child when came back to the hospital after several hours," said Rajeev Baliyan, station incharge, Noida Sector-39 police station, to IANS. He also rejected the report of Omicron variant detected in her.

According to the report, the hospital staff tried to contact the woman after she went missing from the hospital but her phone was switched off. Finding no clue about the woman, the hospital administration filed a complaint with the Sector-39 police station. Following which a team of Noida police and healthcare workers went to her residence where she could not be found. However, she returned back to the hospital around 2 a.m in the morning.

At nearly 2 a.m. in the morning, the woman was re-admitted to the hospital, said Sushma Chandra, Chief Medical Superintendent, district hospital.

---IANS

