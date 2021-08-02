Covid memorial park to come up in Chennai

A total of 8,316 people have died due to Covid-19 in Chennai corporation since the pandemic broke out in March 2020.

The park is coming up on the land beneath the Mint flyover in Royapuram zone and has an area of about three acres marked.

Chennai, Aug 2 (IANS) The Greater Chennai Corporation is setting up a memorial park here in remembrance of those who had died due to Covid.

The civic body will invite the family members of the Covid victims to plant a sapling each in the memorial park. An estimated amount of Rs 5 crore has been sanctioned for the Covid-19 memorial park, according to the officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation.

A designated space will be created for each departed person and a unique number will be provided, which would be shared with the families. Saplings will be provided from the government nurseries.

The families will be invited to plant the saplings. Each family will be allocated a specific time and will be allowed to plant in their designated space. The park would be maintained by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

Plants and trees of all indigenous varieties will be planted in the park under the supervision of the officials of the GCC.

Playing space for Children, walkways, seating spaces, and gardens will be part of the Covid-19 memorial park.

Gagan Singh Bedi, Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation told IANS, "This is a tribute to those who have passed away due to the Covid-19 pandemic and we will keep their memory alive in this manner."

