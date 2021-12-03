Covid outbreak in schools, nursing colleges reported in K'taka

As many as nine students of Kodagu Vidyala have tested positive for Covid-19 in Madikeri of Kodagu district. The authorities have taken steps to conduct tests on all students from Class 6 to 10. The results of four more students are expected to come on Friday. The outbreak has caused panic among the people as it is the bordering district of Kerala state where the infection rate is still high.

Bengaluru, Dec 3 (IANS) Covid outbreaks in various districts of Karnataka, especially among the nursing students who returned from Kerala, have turned to be a big cause of concern for the Karnataka Health Department.

Meanwhile, the district administration of Tumakuru, the neighbouring district of Bengaluru has initiated strict measures in the backdrop of 23 students of the Nanjappa Institute of Nursing Sciences testing positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

All students had returned from Kerala recently and were posted in the Nanjappa hospital and Nanjappa Life Care hospital in Tumakuru district of Karnataka as interns. Outpatient departments of both the hospitals have been shut and Covid-19 tests are being conducted on all the staff and doctors of the two hospitals.

Five students have tested positive from four schools located in different towns of Chamarajanagar district according to nodal officer Dr Mahesh. Earlier, the cases were detected in medical students of Chamarajanagar Medical College.

The bordering district is at the 27th position as far as Covid-19 vaccination is concerned. District Commissioner Charulatha Somal has given a target of 20,000 vaccinations per day to the health department officials.

--IANS

mka/dpb