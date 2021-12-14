Covid: Over 55% of India's eligible population fully vaccinated

"With over 55 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated now, India has achieved another milestone in its fight against Covid-19," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

In total, the country has administered 134 crore jabs under the mass vaccination drive.

"Prime Minister's Har Ghar Dastak campaign has further strengthened the nation's collective fight against Covid-19," he further tweeted.

As per the Health Ministry data on Tuesday morning, over 11.87 crore (11,87,51,430) people above the age of 60 years have been administered with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 8,65,53,818 people in this age group are fully vaccinated.

A total of more than 1.03 crore (1,03,85,716) healthcare workers have been administered first dose, while over 96.07 lakh (96,07,316) are fully vaccinated.

A total of more than 1.83 crore (1,83,83,175) frontline workers have been inoculated with the first dose, while more than 1.67 crore (1,67,05,166) with the second dose.

Among the age group of 18-44 years, over 47.99 crore (47,99,75,118) people were jabbed the first dose while 27,39,51,712 with the second dose.

In the age group of 45-59, a total of over 18.99 crore (18,99,59,003) people have been administered the first dose while over 1.3 crore (13,45,40,063) are fully vaccinated.

India reported 5,784 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in 571 days, taking its overall tally to over 3.47 crore (3,47,03,644), it said.

