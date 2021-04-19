Covid positive Sameera Reddy shares family health update

"Lots of people asking me about Hans and Nyra so here is the update. The past week Hans had high fevers, headaches, body ache, upset tummy and severe fatigue. It lasted for 4 days. It was very unusual So we tested him and he was COVID positive. I have to admit initially I did feel complete panic because however much you think you are prepared, you just never completely are for something like this," Sameera wrote in an Instagram post.

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Sameera Reddy on Monday opened up on how the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is affecting children. The actress took to social media to share how she and her husband tested positive soon after their children, Nyra and Hans, contracted the virus.

"Immediately Nyra started showing symptoms. She had fevers and upset tummy. I gave her cold compress and paracetamol on SoS. The most important thing is to be aware that the second wave is affecting many children but doctors believe that it has mild symptoms in most of the cases. Doctors are also recommending vitamin C, multivitamin. A probiotic and zinc (please check with your doctor) I've done everything to make them comfortable and Both are in great spirits and back to being in masti mode" the actress added.

She also updated followers about her mother-in-law: "It's important to remember that even though Your kids might get asymptomatic in a few days they still have to be isolated from people who haven't been affected for 14 days to make sure it is not transmitted. Luckily my mother in law was not exposed and is living separately. She has tested negative."

Talking about how she and her husband Akshai contracted the virus and what precautions they are taking, Sameera wrote: "Me and Akshai tested positive soon after the kids. We have started the medications, steam inhalation, salt water gargles, breathing exercises, pranayama and eating wholesome meals and are diligently following our doctors recommendations."

"This is the time to be smart and focus on what helps. Not negative. Not fearful. Just be alert to protect yourself and others. We have to be mindful of this. It is the only way. I will continue to make my happy content because positivity is my biggest strength right now. Stay strong. Stay safe," the actress suggested.

Sameera recently took to Instagram story to inform that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

