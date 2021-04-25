Covid-related complications snatch Pt Rajan Mishra

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Classical singer Pandit Rajan Mishra (70) of the Rajan and Sajan Mishra duo breathed his last at the capital's St Stephen Hospital due to Covid related complications. The singer, who had been suffering from Covid-19 for the past few days suffered two cardiac arrests on Sunday. The first attack stuck on Sunday morning while the second one in the evening.

Condoning his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter, "I am deeply saddened by the news of Pt. Rajan Mishra's demise, who has left an important mark in the field of Indian classical music. Belonging to the Benaras Gharana, the classical singer's death is a major loss to the world of art and culture. My condolences to his family and fans."

Recipient of the Padma Bhushan and Sangeet Natak Akademi honour, the brothers, born and brought up in Varanasi belonged to the Benaras style of singing received their initial musical training from their grandfather's brother, Bade Ram Das Ji Mishra, and also their father, Hanuman Prasad Mishra. They also learnt from their uncle -- sarangi virtuoso, Gopal Prasad Mishra, and started performing while they were still in their teens.

The duo have performed across the world including countries like Germany, France, Switzerland, Austria, USA, UK, The Netherlands, Singapore, Qatar, Bangladesh and Muscat.

Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt said, "Unbelievable shocking news...Pt. Rajan Mishra succumbed to Corona and cardiac arrest... such a big loss to the Indian classical music world... lost a true friend...may his soul rest in peace."

Not just those from the music fraternity, but people across the spectrum came out to condone his passing away. Author Ramachandra Guha wrote on Twitter, "Saddened to hear of Rajan Mishra's passing. His music will endure."

Singer Adnan Sami said, "Saddened by the news of Pandit Rajan Mishra's demise. He was an incredible classical vocalist from the 'Benaras Gharana'. We've tragically lost another legend of the music world due to Corona. May he rest in peace. My deepest heartfelt condolences to the family."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wrote, "Pandit Rajan Mishra passes away. Classical music has lost a stalwart. Condolences to his admirers, students, followers and friends."

