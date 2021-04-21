Covid restrictions to affect new Malayalam releases!

The meeting of the exhibitors’ forum FEUOK has reportedly given the choice to the individual theatre owners regarding the continuation of daily shows. With the direction to close the cinema halls by 7.30 pm, only two shows are possible at present.

Like everywhere else, Mollywood too has been facing the challenge posed by the outbreak of the Covid 19 pandemic. Now with more restrictions caused by the soaring number of patients, there is considerable anxiety about the fate of the forthcoming releases.

There are movies like Nayattu, Nizhal, Chathur Mukham, and Anugraheethan Antony at the cinemas now. Due to the current situation, the makers of Kho Kho have withdrawn the movie from the theatres.

The crisis has also raised doubts about the fate of the big movies lined up for release during Eid. Priyadarshan’s Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham with Mohanlal as the hero, Mahesh Narayanan’s much-awaited Malik with Fahadh Faasil in the title role, Rajeev Ravi’s Nivin Pauly starrer Thuramukham and Manu Warrier’s Prithviraj movie Kuruthi are scheduled for release in May.

Producer Antony Perumbavoor has reportedly said that though the release of Marakkar is still scheduled for May 13, they will have to think again before taking a final decision if the existing Covid situation continues.

Several ongoing shootings have been affected due to the Covid 19 situation. Actor Tovino Thomas recently tested positive for Covid and is currently under isolation.

As the Covid 19 crisis continues to affect the world, these are days of tension for Malayalam cinema as well.