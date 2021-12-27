COVID scare in 'Naai Sekar Returns' team!

Comedy actor Vadivelu tested positive for COVID19 and is under treatment at Porur Ramchandra Hospital in Chennai, now, his upcoming film Naai Sekar Returns' director Suraj also tested positive for the virus and got himself admitted to the same hospital.

The technical team including Suraj, music composer Santhosh Narayanan, his wife Meenakshi, and Vadivelu along with Lyca Productions' regional head Tamizh Kumaran were in London a few days ago for the song composition of the film.