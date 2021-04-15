COVID second wave: Tamil film industry announces another release!

While the Bollywood film industry has decided to not release any new films and the Telugu film industry has been postponing many of their notable releases due to the surge in COVID19 cases in the country, the Tamil film industry has announced two releases.

Yes, Sasikumar's rural family entertainer MGR Magan directed by Ponram is all set to release on April 23. Produced by Screen Scene, the makers have reconfirmed the release date and they are confident that audiences would come and watch the film despite the second wave of COVID19.