Covid spread in rural and tier-2 cities worries administration

The state health secretary J. Radhakrishnan has already directed the district collectors of these places to be on alert and has also communicated to the district Superintendent of Police to have vigil on these towns.

Chennai, April 16 (IANS) The spread of Covid pandemic in tier-2 cities of Tamil Nadu, including Nagapattinam, Tuticorin, Nagercoil, etc. are worrying the administration as without proper awareness on wearing of masks, safe-distancing and use of sanitizer, the spread may increase in these cities.

Nagapattinam for instance has recorded 172 cases as on Thursday evening and the Test positivity rate (TPR) is nearly 10 per cent and Tuticorin with 9 per cent TPR, Coimbatore, Chengalpett, Tirunelveli, Tiruppur and Tiruvallur the TPR was between 8 and 9 per cent.

While Tamil Nadu with an average tests 2,35,740 people per million is much higher than 1,87,831 per million in India, testing in 17 Tamil Nadu districts is much below the national average.

Nagapattinam with 1,14,039 tests is the least followed by 1,19,518 in Krishnagiri.

Director of Public Health Dr. T.S. Selvavinayagam while speaking to IANS said, "The spread in two tier cities and rural Tamil Nadu is a worrisome factor but we are taking measures to contain it and increasing testing is the immediate necessity. Already the Health secretary has communicated with the district collectors and district police superintendent to conduct these tests. People must refrain from going out of their houses which is primarily the most important thing and if you are going out for work or in absolute necessity wear a mask and ensure social distancing."

While Nagapattinam and Krisnagiri has shown rock bottom in testing for Covid, most of rural Tamil Nadu is facing this stark reality and this would lead to a spike in Covid cases. The administration has already taken precautionary measures in these areas and is creating maximum public awareness on Wearing masks, safe distancing and use of sanitizers.

M. Ganeshkumar, a trader at Nagapattinam while speaking to IANS said, "People were not wearing masks and it was a callous situation and even the police were not taking things seriously. Now we are on the threshold of the second wave and I don't know what is happening at Nagapattinam, the testing is low, high test positivity rate is recorded and this means we are in a pitiable situation. Hope the authorities are taking action with immediate effect so that precious lives are saved."

