Covid spurs Maha to fill up 16K Health Department vacancies

Health Minister Rajesh Tope told media persons that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has approved the major proposal and the posts lying vacant shall be filled up on an urgent basis.

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) As the country prepares for a potential "third wave" of Covid-19, the Maharashtra government on Friday announced it will fill up around 16,000 vacancies in the Public Health Department.

While 12,000 posts fall in the Groups C & D, the rest are equally divided in Groups A & B categories, he added.

Earlier, the state government had allowed 50 per cent recruitment to the vacant posts but it could not be implemented owing the Maratha reservations issue before the Supreme Court.

After the SC verdict and owing to the strongly fear of a possible 'third wave' of Covid-19, Tope again made a strong plea for the 100 per cent recruitment as there will be huge need of manpower to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The final call will be taken in the state cabinet meet by Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar before initiating the process to fill up the vacancies.

The Group A posts include specialists to be filled up through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission, Group B comprises medical officers to be filled up by the Public Health Department Selection Board, and the Group C and D comprise the lower category of officials/clerical and similar posts.

