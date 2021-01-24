Covid test mandatory for guests attending Varun Dhawan's wedding

As the preparations have begun in full swing for the Bollywood actor's big fat wedding to be held later in the day, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani informed in an Instagram post that "a mandatory Covid test was taken for everyone entering the wedding arena."

Alibaug, Jan 24 (IANS) Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is getting married amid the Covid- 19 pandemic. Hence it is not surprising that as a precautionary measure, a Covid test has been made mandatory for all the guests entering the wedding arena.

Varun will tie the knot with his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal at 'The Mansion House' resort in Maharashtra's Alibaug on Sunday.

Celebrities like filmmaker Karan Johar and fashion designer Manish Malhotra were clicked on their way to the wedding on Sunday. Malhotra has reportedly designed outfits for the Dhawan family for Varun's wedding.

Varun Dhawan reportedly had a plan to get married last year but had to postpone the wedding because of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown. Reports claim that the couple was planning to tie the knot in Thailand's Khao Lak in 2020 which got postponed due to the pandemic and Alibaug has been selected as the wedding destination.

