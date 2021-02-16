Covid: Test positivity rate drops below 7% in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 16 (IANS) The Covid-19 test positivity rate (TPR) in Kerala fell below 7 per cent after 4,937 people turned positive out of the 74,352 samples sent for testing in the past 24 hours, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed.

Speaking to the media here, Vijayan said that 5,439 persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,46,910, while 18 deaths on Tuesday took the state's COvid death toll 4,016.