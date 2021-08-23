Covid TPR in Kerala still hovers around 16%

In a statement issued here, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the day also saw 21,942 people turn negative, taking the total active cases to 1,54,563.

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 23 (IANS) Kerala was yet to see any respite from Covid spread as the test positivity rate on Monday stood at 15.63 per cent as 13,383 people turned positive from 85,650 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

Another 90 Covid deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 19,584.

With regards to the daily positive cases, one reason why for the past few days it is below the 20,000 mark is on account of the Onam season when the testing numbers come down considerably as people were, by and large, in a holiday mood.

The state has seen about four days holidays with offices and banks closed, and generally on holidays, the testing numbers fall.

Meanwhile state Health Minister Veena George on Monday said that the coming four weeks are going to be crucial for the state as during the Onam period, people took a bit of freedom.

