COVID19 effect on NTR’s Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu

The reason is that the channel is not going to telecast anytime soon. Sources say the channel has pushed the show to later months.

‘Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu’, the quiz show, was announced grandly two months ago. Gemini TV, which is producing the show with NTR hosting it, had planned to telecast it next month. It also aired a promo of the show in March and then subsequently stopped it.

The channel invited the contestants but the response has been lukewarm. The reason is attributed to the rise of COVID-19 cases again as people to are a little hesitant. Given this scenario, the team of the show reportedly has halted the entire process for now.

The earlier plan was to telecast it on 17th May, three days before NTR’s birthday. But now, the show may either begin in late June or early July.

This will be NTR’s second TV show. He was the maiden host of Star Maa’s highly popular ‘Bigg Boss Telugu’. NTR is getting handsome pay for ‘Meelo Evaru Koteeswarulu’, which is the Telugu version of ‘Kaun Banega Karodpathi’.

For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu