COVID19 scare: Change in plans for Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' release?

As Kamal Haasan is currently recovering from the COVID19 pandemic, there is a change in plans in the release date of the actor's upcoming action thriller Vikram with director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Nearly twenty to thirty days of the shoot have been postponed due to the pandemic. Produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, the release date is likely to be pushed from March 31, 2022, to May or June, says a source close to the team.