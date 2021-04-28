COVID19 second wave: Suriya40 team postpones the action sequence!

Due to the second wave of COVID19, the makers of Suriya's upcoming film have postponed the shoot of a high-octane action sequence with a crowded setup. Sources say that the film's director Pandiraj had planned to shoot the action sequence with hundreds of people but due to the surge in the number of cases, he has pushed the plan.

Produced by Sun Pictures, the entire team of the yet-untitled film had camped in Madurai for the recent schedule. But now, they are in Chennai and planning to resume the shoot only after people return to normalcy.

Imman is composing the music for this biggie and Rathnavelu cranks the camera. Priyanka Arul Mohan plays Suriya's pair in the film while Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, and Ilavarasu are playing pivotal characters.