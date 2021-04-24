COVID19 second wave: Thala Ajith's 'Valimai' first look postponed

The makers of Thala Ajith's Valimai have postponed the first look launch from May 1 due to the second wave of coronavirus in India.
"We had announced that we would be releasing the First Look of our film "VALIMAI" on May 1, 2021, to coincide with Shri Ajith Kumar's 50th birthday. At the time of making the announcement, none of us had even anticipated that the 2. wave of Corona Virus would spread across India like a tsunami. At this moment, lakhs of Indians are affected by financial hardship and emotional trauma due to the loss of family members and friends.
At this critical juncture, Zee Studios & Bayview Projects along with the Artists and Technicians of our film Valimai have decided to postpone the first look release of our film to a later date. Let us all join hands and pray for everyone's well-being and safe", read a statement from the film's producer Boney Kapoor,
Directed by H Vinoth, Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya, Raj Ayyapa, Achyuth Kumar, and Sumithra are playing pivotal characters in Valimai.
Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film and Nirav Shah cranks the camera