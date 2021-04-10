COVID19 second wave: 'Thalaivi' release postponed 

It's well known that Kangana Ranaut's multilingual biopic Thalaivi was originally slated to release on April 23 but due to the second wave of the coronavirus in India, the makers of the film have pushed the release plans.

"Dear Audience, WE ARE EXTREMELY GRATEFUL FOR THE TREMENDOUS RESPONSE AND UNCONDITIONAL LOVE YOU'VE SHOWN FOR 'THALAIVI' TRAILER. As a team, we have sacrificed a lot in making this film and thank every member of the cast and crew who supported us in this challenging but remarkable journey. Since the film has been made in multiple languages, we would like to release it in all languages on the same day. But with an alarming rise in COVID 19 cases, subsequent precautions, and lockdowns, even though our film is ready for release on 23rd April, we want to extend all the support towards the government rules and regulations and have decided to postpone release of Thalaivi. Though we are deferring the release date, we are confident that we will receive as much love from you all then as well. Stay safe and looking forward to everyone's support. With love, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Shaailesh R Singh and Zee Studios ", read a note from the producers.