Covid's long shadow: Farman Haidar's parents want him back home

"Looking at the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, my parents are quite concerned about my well-being," Haider said. "They get worried about my health after watching the news updates on Mumbai. They expect me to take a short break and return to Mumbai only after the situation improves. But priority is my career and my show is helping me build it."

Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) TV Actor Farman Haider, who is playing the role of Samar in 'Rakshabandhan...Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhaal', has decided not to go to back his hometown Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, because of the Covid surge, despite the concerns of his parents.

Farman reveals that the production team follows Covid protocols on the sets. "We are being very careful and responsible on the sets. We maintain the required social distance from each other. Everyone wears a mask. Only actors are allowed to remove it when they are shooting and during make-up time. There is a sanitizer machine and all of us are sanitised before we come on the sets."

The actor, who has been a part of shows such as 'Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2' and 'Namah Lakshmi Narayan', has stopped going anywhere other than his place of work.

"I have stopped all personal outings," he said. "I now spend time at home after shoots. My mother has sent me some desi food for immunity. And dad has advised an exercise routine, which I am following."

