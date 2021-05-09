CoviVan: Delhi Police's unique move to help senior citizens

The initiative, however, has been started by south district police in a particular designated area that comes under the jurisdiction of Greater Kailash-I police station, the people have appreciated the efforts of the force.

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) Taking a step ahead of its mandated area to maintain law and order in the city, Delhi Police has come up with a unique initiative to start CoviVan helpline to help senior citizens in the neighbourhood amid Covid-19 crisis.

South district police force has adopted the way through the CoviVan helpline (012- 26241077) to help the senior citizens in the posh neighbourhood as they are facing problems for household things and other essential work due to lockdown imposed in the city to check Covid surge.

After receiving any call for CoviVan through the helpline, deployed police officer in the van with beat officer of the concerned beat will visit to the house of the senior citizens and help them in getting essential item.

The police officers visiting the house of senior citizens will also help the old-aged people in purchasing of household things, medicines and other items which are essential for them.

The CoviVan also ensures vaccination to the senior citizens by taking them to nearby vaccination centres where they have booked through the CoWIN App or Aarogya Setu App.

"This vehicle has been donated for use during the pandemic by SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers)," Deputy Commissioner of Police South Atul Thakur said.

The information of commencement of CoviVan has been disseminated in the GK-1 area through beat officers and Resident Welfare Association (RWA), Thakur said.

"All the precautions apropos Covid-19 (sanitization, gloves, masks and social distancing) are being taken after every visit," said the official, adding the citizens of the area have greatly appreciated this step of Delhi Police.

