Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin recommends 'Drishyam 2'

Drishyam 2 is getting sensational reviews from all corners. The latest to join the list is cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, who excelled with bat and ball in the recent test with England.

“I laughed out loud when George Kutty created that twist in the court (in) Drishyam 2. If you guys dint, please start all over again from Drishyam 1. Fabulous!! Just fabulous!!,” tweets Ashwin.