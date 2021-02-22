Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin recommends 'Drishyam 2'

Drishyam 2 is getting sensational reviews from all corners. The latest to join the list is cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, who excelled with bat and ball in the recent test with England.
“I laughed out loud when George Kutty created that twist in the court (in) Drishyam 2. If you guys dint, please start all over again from Drishyam 1. Fabulous!! Just fabulous!!,” tweets Ashwin.
Drishyam 2, written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, has Mohanlal playing the hero. The movie, released on Amazon Prime Video, has been receiving positive reviews from all around.
Drishyam, released in 2013, was the first Malayalam movie to cross the 50 crore mark. The movie was later remade in almost every Indian language and also in Sinhalese and Chinese.
Jeethu Joseph has already started the shooting of the Telugu remake of Drishyam 2.