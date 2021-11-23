Crime Scene: Shiva Shukla set for 'Operation Kand'

Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) National School of Drama (NSD) graduate and actor Shiva Shukla who recently starred in the series 'Sitapur: The City Of Gangsters,' will now be seen in film 'Operation Kand' alongside popular faces Hiten Tejwani and Rashami Desai.

Talking about 'Operation Kand', Shiva says: "I am very excited about my next movie 'Operation Kand'. It is a crime thriller that is going on the floor soon in which I am doing a very interesting role and will be shooting in Lucknow next month. It's directed by Anish Sharon Khan. I will be starring alongside Rashami Desai and Ravi Pandey. Produced by Salt Films, this film will also feature popular television actor Hiten Tejwani."

Shiva is currently shooting for 'Sitapur: City of Gangsters' Season 2 and opens up about the same stating: "All I can tell you right now is that 'Sitapur 2' will be more fun than before. This time both the story and the making will be stronger. The story is based on the innocent people and politicians of Uttar Pradesh. My character will get more powerful than before. I will be starring alongside Anil Rastogi, Ravi Sudha, Aparna Mallick, Varun Joshi, Manoj Bakshi, Lokesh Mittal. It is produced by Rudransh Entertainment."

Shiva has been acting in plays since his school days and later he joined theatre to fulfill his dream of becoming an actor. He adds: "I have been acting in plays right from school days. After clearing intermediate I joined professional theatre with the hope of realizing my childhood dream. But my plans got badly jolted when my father passed away a year later. It wasn't easy overcoming the loss but soon I was more determined than ever to prove myself."

"Initially, I started with mimicry, travelling to places within the state for acts. While theatre gave me confidence and self-belief, there was hardly any money to be made. That's when I got associated with event companies. I subsequently started doing commercial plays and stand-up acts which paid me better," he concludes.

--IANS

ila/kr