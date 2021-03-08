Crowd of fans hinder Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' shoot in Arunachal Pradesh

The shoot of Varun Dhawan's upcoming horror-comedy flick 'Bhediya' was interrupted by his fans at Sagalee Ground in Arunachal Pradesh as they got excited to catch a glimpse of him.In a video, going viral on the internet, the 'Badlapur' actor is seen climbing n top of a car while requesting the crowd to let them resume the shoot.Varun is heard appealing to fans to maintain peace.He said, "Thode time ke liye humlog hai idhar. Bohot time ke liye hai. Toh hopefully, shooting jab khatam hota hai toh main aap sab se mil paunga (We will be here for quite some time. Hopefully, once the shooting ends, I will be able to meet you all)."A few days after disclosing details of their horror-comedy project together, Varun and Kriti had landed in Arunachal Pradesh to shoot for the first schedule of their film 'Bhediya'.Before getting their film on floors, the entire team met Pema Khandu, honourable Chief Minister of the state. Minister of home and interstate affairs Bamang Felix, Chief secretary Naresh Kumar, Commissioner to HCM- Sonam Chombey were also present during the meeting.The horror-comedy drama 'Bhediya' will mark the 'Badlapur' star and 'Heropanti' star's third collaboration with each other after sharing screen spaces in 2015 rom-com 'Dilwale' and 2019 'Kalank'.'Bhediya' will bring together the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie 'Stree'. Starring Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee, and Deepak Dobriyal, the story is written by National Award Winner, Niren Bhatt who also wrote intriguing scripts for 'Bala', 'Made In China', 'Wrong Side Raju'.The film is slated to release in cinemas on April 14, 2022. (ANI)