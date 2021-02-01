CS Amudhan takes a dig at Lokesh Kanagaraj?

Tamizh Padam director CS Amudhan took a dig at Lokesh Kanagaraj for a few lines in Master that talks about caste politics.

"Can our young filmmakers who get to associate with superstars & are able to get humongous budgets pls get their politics right..especially the feminist & caste angles? A couple of script-supervisors won’t cost you that much. U r influencing so many minds, konjam try pannu maapi!", tweeted CS Amudhan.