CSK Singangala from Silambarasan TR's 'Corona Kumar' is a big hit!

Both the fans of CSK and actor Silambarasan TR loved the peppy track covering the character traits of CSK players and the actors and technicians of Corona Kumar.

CSK Singangala, a tribute song from the team Corona Kumar sung by Poovaiyar and Silambarasan TR turned out to be a big hit on YouTube.

Produced by Vels Film International, Lalitha Anand has penned the song and Javed Riaz has composed the track.

Gokul of Idharku Thaane Aasaipattai Balakumara fame is directing this comedy entertainer. Sources say that Silambarasan TR will play a unique look in the film and he will be speaking local Madras Tamil.

The rest of the cast and crew of Corona Kumar are yet to be officially announced!

Watch the song here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xkBy3u2RMeE

