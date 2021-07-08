Cuba registers new record number of daily Covid-19 cases

National director of hygiene and epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health Francisco Duran reported that of the total number of new cases, 3,622 were from community transmission, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Havana, July 8 (IANS) Cuba registered a new record of daily Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, with 3,664 cases, for a total of 214,577, along with 18 more deaths to total 1,405.

The province of Matanzas recorded 806 new infections in the last day, with the highest incidence rate on the island at 1,316 per 100,000 inhabitants.

In light of the situation, the government decided to send 300 doctors and nurses from other areas to Matanzas, as well as 200 recently graduated doctors to reinforce the health system in the province.

In addition, Cuba implemented new measures to curb the new surge in cases last week, including strengthening epidemiological monitoring, enacting more rigorous international health controls and continuing its national vaccination campaign.

So far, 6.75 million doses of vaccine candidates Soberana-02 and Abdala have been administered, with over 2.92 million Cubans receiving at least one dose.

