Cuba reports 1,156 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Of the total number of new daily cases reported, 1,104 corresponded to community transmission, according the ministry's director of hygiene and epidemiology Francisco Duran, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Havana, June 9 (IANS) Cuba reported on Tuesday 1,156 new Covid-19 infections and eight more deaths in the last day, bringing the total number to 151,259 cases and 1,033 deaths, the Ministry of Public Health said.

Havana, with the highest incidence rate on the island at 327.6 per 100,000 inhabitants, registered 449 new infections in the last 24 hours.

The ministry, which has been carrying out a vaccination campaign in seven of Havana's municipalities, announced that starting on June 14, it will extend immunization to the entire capital.

The whole population of Havana, where about 2.2 million people live, is expected to be immunised by the end of July.

The drive also continues in the provinces of Pinar del Rio, Matanzas, Santiago de Cuba and the Special Municipality of Isla de la Juventud.

The most advanced Cuban vaccine candidates, Soberana-02 and Abdala, are being used, while three other candidates, Soberana-01, Soberana Plus and Mambisa, are in different phases of clinical trials.

To date, more than 2.8 million Cubans have received at least one vaccine dose.

--IANS

int/rs