Cuba reports 8,893 new cases, 96 deaths from Covid

Havana, Aug 8 (IANS) Cuba reported 8,893 new cases and 96 deaths from Covid-19 on Saturday, the Ministry of Public Health said.

The ministry's national director of hygiene and epidemiology Francisco Duran said that 31 of the people diagnosed with the virus in the last day had a source of infection from abroad, adding that 4.1 per cent (365) of the 8,893 positive cases were asymptomatic, Xinhua reported.