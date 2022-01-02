Cuba reports highest daily Covid cases in almost 2 months

The Ministry on Saturday said the accumulated number of infections rose to 966,473 and the death toll was 8,323, Xinhua news agency reported.

Havana, Jan 2 (IANS) Cuba has reported the highest number of daily cases of Covid-19 in almost two months, registering 469 infections and one death, the Ministry of Public Health said.

The province of Pinar del Rio registered the most new cases, with 98, followed by Havana, with 80, and Camaguey, with 62.

Cuba is continuing its mass vaccination programme, with 9.6 million of the country's 11.2 million people having been fully vaccinated, according to the latest official data.

In addition, just over two million people have received a booster dose of vaccine.

The vaccinations are being carried out using the Cuban-made vaccines Abdala, Soberana-02, and Soberana Plus.

--IANS

int/pgh