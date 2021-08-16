Cuba surpasses 4,000 total deaths from Covid

The Caribbean nation registered 8,636 new cases and 98 more deaths in the last 24 hours, for a total of 517,668 infections and 4,023 deaths, the Ministry said on Sunday, Xinhua reported.

Havana, Aug 16 (IANS) Cuba has surpassed 4,000 total deaths from Covid-19, the Ministry of Public Health reported.

Transmission rates will slow as the vaccination program progresses and the protocols to deal with the virus are reinforced, said Francisco Duran, director of hygiene and epidemiology of the health ministry.

Havana, the country's main population centre with more than 2 million inhabitants, reported 1,071 new cases, followed by the province of Cienfuegos (992).

