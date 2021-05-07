CV Kumar to direct 'Maayavan Reloaded' with Sundeep Kishan!

We had earlier reported that popular producer CV Kumar is all set to direct Maayavan Reloaded , the sequel to his directorial debut Maayavan . Today, Kumar has announced that Sundeep Kishan who played the lead in the original will be a part of the sequel

"Happy Birthday Darling @sundeepkishan. We are Overwhelmed to Announce #SundeepKishan on board for mission #Maayavan_Reloaded, a bilingual project A #CVKumar Directorial", tweeted Kumar.

Replying to Kumar, Sundeep Kishan tweeted: "Looking forward Darling Brother...This one’s going to be bigger and better. #Maayavan_Reloaded #ProjectZ_Reloaded #SciFi".

Though Maayavan earned positive reviews, it wasn't a successful venture at the box office and incurred a huge loss to CV Kumar, who also bankrolled the film.

As audiences have now understood the concept and praising the film, Kumar is planning to make a sequel