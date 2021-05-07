CV Kumar to direct 'Maayavan Reloaded' with Sundeep Kishan!

We had earlier reported that popular producer CV Kumar is all set to direct Maayavan Reloaded, the sequel to his directorial debut Maayavan. Today, Kumar has announced that Sundeep Kishan who played the lead in the original will be a part of the sequel
"Happy Birthday Darling @sundeepkishan. We are Overwhelmed to Announce #SundeepKishan on board for mission #Maayavan_Reloaded, a bilingual project A #CVKumar Directorial", tweeted Kumar.
Replying to Kumar, Sundeep Kishan tweeted: "Looking forward Darling Brother...This one’s going to be bigger and better. #Maayavan_Reloaded #ProjectZ_Reloaded #SciFi".
Though Maayavan earned positive reviews, it wasn't a successful venture at the box office and incurred a huge loss to CV Kumar, who also bankrolled the film.
As audiences have now understood the concept and praising the film, Kumar is planning to make a sequel